Samsung Gets Tough In Mobile Market

Samsung has unveiled a business-ready, sturdy and reliable smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro.

The device is set to be launched with major partners imminently and joins a growing range of ruggedized and business-ready smartphones, with the Samsung Head of Enterprise & Government saying the company is investing more into the enterprise market.

‘The Galaxy XCover Pro is a result of the increased investment and commitment Samsung is making to the Enterprise and Government market,’ Danny Mandrides, Head of Enterprise & Government, Mobile Division for Samsung said.

‘Samsung is further extending business ready mobility solutions in 2020 with the launch of Galaxy XCover Pro, a smartphone designed for the demanding conditions of business users who need to operate in a range of tough environments.’

The expansion of Samsung’s smartphone range into a business-ready portfolio is a competitive marketing strategy.

According to new research into the Australian market commissioned by Samsung Australia – giant customer markets in mining, construction and logistics are emerging alongside banking, health, retail and professional fields – all looking for a reliable yet savvy phone to keep up with their demands.

The Galaxy XCover Pro includes an immersive display, long-lasting battery and is protected by the Samsung Knox security platform.

In addition, the device is enhanced by Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft, delivering mobile solutions for an array of professional business scenarios – including an walkie talkie capability.

‘Microsoft and Samsung have a long history of bringing together the best possible hardware and software to help solve our customers’ challenges,’ Mandrides said.

‘The powerful combination of Microsoft Teams and the Galaxy XCover Pro builds on this partnership and will enable workforce transformation with the technology they need to be more collaborative, productive and secure.’

Other findings from the research revealed a further 71 per cent of Australian businesses expressed intent to refresh their rugged device fleet within 12-months.

Additionally, 62 per cent of mining companies, 56 per cent of utilities companies and 49 per cent of construction companies, amongst other fields, are currently using a rugged devices.

Samsung says Australian pricing and availability will be announced closer to the release date.