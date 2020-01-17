LG Cleans Up With Record Number Of Awards At CES 2020

LG Electronics took home more than 150 honours during CES 2020, led by the Best TV of CES Award, singling out the LG CX series OLED TVs as the top contenders, based on the 2020 models shown at the consumer electronics trade show.

LG continued its leadership in the TV category with its industry-leading LG OLED TVs winning 83 awards and honours from a wide-range of industry experts.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV RX (model 65RX) “rollable TV” was honoured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category, while the LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV was announced as the CTA Mark of Excellence Video Product of the Year. The LG NEXTGEN OLED TVs, powered by ATSC 3.0, received around two dozen awards.

The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine with AI DD received the most accolades among LG home appliances, recognised by USA Today and Newsweek, among many others.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice featuring a new slow-melting Craft Ice dispenser also had an impressive showing, receiving the CTA Mark of Excellence Award, CES Innovation Award and recognition from Women’s Health.

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G and two other smartphones received CES Innovation Awards, while recognition went to the new AI-infused Proactive Customer Care service by LG, as well as the LG OLED “Wave” exhibition.

Overall, LG won 17 CES Innovation Awards across the home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories.

LG also received top accolades from tech experts and pundits at Time, Newsweek, USA Today/Reviewed.com, Endgadget, Future, Good Housekeeping, The Verge, Architectural Digest, among many others.