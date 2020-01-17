HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Galaxy S20 Leaks: Phone Sizes Revealed

By | 17 Jan 2020
Samsung has been plagued by multiple leaks ahead of their Samsung S20 range launch next month.

The new range includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

An employee at XDA Developers got thee CAD renders from case makers and then 3D-printed the devices, comparing the sizes with current flagships from other companies.

These have now been leaked to the media.

The general impression from the 3D models is that the Galaxy S20 range will be more narrow, modest curvature on the screen’s edges, with the back of the device keeping the Galaxy Note10 curvature, allowing stronger grip and comfortable use.

In a leaked photo, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is placed next to the Galaxy S10 for comparison – and despite being slightly taller, it will be easier to handle due to the anticipated 20:9 screen.

The Galaxy S20+ is stacked against the Galaxy S10+ which has revealed it’s a slightly different form factor but has better handling.

Another pending question is the Bixby button – the leaked models did not feature one, causing speculation Samsung is dropping them in favour of an all-touch-screen phone.

Other changes include the volume rocker being relocated to above the power button, placed on the righthand side of the phone.

But perhaps the most intriguing model is the Samsung S20 Ultra. The new model is expected to be huge – much bigger than the Galaxy Note10 and bigger than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

About Post Author
