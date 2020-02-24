Interdyn Launches The Pro-Ject X1 Turntable

Interdyn have launched the award-winning Pro-Ject Audio X1 turntable to the Australian and New Zealand market.

Winner of the EISA Award for best product in 2019 – 2020, the Pro-Ject Audio X1 turntable can be purchased online or at select retailers for $1,190.

The brilliantly designed Pro-Ject have been reimagined from their classic Pro-Ject 1 turntable design and been taken to unparalleled heights.

Its key features include speed control with electronic speed switch, delivering the ultimate speed stability; resonance free, 1.5kg heavy acrylic platter; 8.6-inch carbon/aluminium sandwich tonearm with internal damping and TPE damped counterweight and a carefully isolated motor for less vibration and noise.

The Pro-Ject Audio X1 turntable is available in either piano black or walnut brown.