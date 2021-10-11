HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Instagram Urges Teen Users To Take A Break

Instagram Urges Teen Users To Take A Break

By | 11 Oct 2021

In the midst of some seriously terrible PR, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg has announced the company will introduce new Instagram features designed to ‘nudge’ teenage users away from harmful content and to encourage them to “take a break”.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union show over the weekend, Clegg explained the new measures.

“We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenagers is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content,” Clegg said.

In addition, Clegg explained, Instagram will have a new feature “called ‘take a break,’ where we will be prompting teens to just simply take a break from using Instagram.”

Clegg did not announce a timeline for this to come into play.

