Available for pre-order today and in Telstra stores tomorrow, the new BlueAnt XR Bluetooth wireless party speaker isn’t just lightweight and versatile, you can connect up to 100 of them together at any one time, so you could feasibly get your own park festival happening.

The next-gen X4 party speaker is the best the Australian audio pioneers have delivered yet – and it comes at exactly the right time, with the country emerging out of lockdown and ready for action.

At less than $300, it’s also seriously unbeatable value. And being IP54 splashproof, it’s ready for summer pool parties or trips to the beach.

Capable of clear audio from low settings, it will also come in loud and clear when pushed.

Like the popular X5, the X4 has an intelligent LED lighting system as well as BlueAnt’s patented Psycho-acoustic bass extension, with lights that synch in time to your tunes. There are five different light modes, as well as a lights-off option.

As for colours, it comes in black, white, teal, pink or purple, and there’s a bonus microphone and echo effect controls when you need to let everyone know the party has started.