HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BlueAnt’s X4 Party Speaker Is Just What We Need Right Now

BlueAnt’s X4 Party Speaker Is Just What We Need Right Now

By | 11 Oct 2021

Available for pre-order today and in Telstra stores tomorrow, the new BlueAnt XR Bluetooth wireless party speaker isn’t just lightweight and versatile, you can connect up to 100 of them together at any one time, so you could feasibly get your own park festival happening.

The next-gen X4 party speaker is the best the Australian audio pioneers have delivered yet – and it comes at exactly the right time, with the country emerging out of lockdown and ready for action.

At less than $300, it’s also seriously unbeatable value. And being IP54 splashproof, it’s ready for summer pool parties or trips to the beach.

Capable of clear audio from low settings, it will also come in loud and clear when pushed.

Like the popular X5, the X4 has an intelligent LED lighting system as well as BlueAnt’s patented Psycho-acoustic bass extension, with lights that synch in time to your tunes. There are five different light modes, as well as a lights-off option.

As for colours, it comes in black, white, teal, pink or purple, and there’s a bonus microphone and echo effect controls when you need to let everyone know the party has started.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Switch Can Now Connect To Bluetooth Headphones
Bluetooth Bug Puts Billions Of Windows 10, Android Devices At Risk
Bluetooth Arrives On In-Flight Entertainment Systems
Sony Releases Coke Can-Sized Bluetooth Speaker
Brilliant Lighting Rolls Out Smart Bluetooth Lights
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Instagram Urges Teen Users To Take A Break
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
TCL Teams With Activision For Call Of Duty TV Partnership
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
Lenovo Leads As PC Market Thrives, Despite Shortages
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
New Shape 6K Panasonic LUMIX Camera
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
Nine Focus On Streaming, As It Reports 53% Rise
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Instagram Urges Teen Users To Take A Break
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In the midst of some seriously terrible PR, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg has announced the company...
Read More