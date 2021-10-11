TCL make some of the best televisions for gaming available in the market, and Activision are clearly aware of this, with the two companies again teaming up for a global gaming partnership.

TCL is the Official TV Partner for Call of Duty: Vanguard, extending its relationship with the video game publisher.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire gaming community,” said Will Gahagan, Director of Global Partnerships and Integrated Marketing, Activision Publishing.

“We are excited to continue working with TCL and we are excited for gamers around the world who will be able to experience the game, in all its glory on a TCL TV, when it drops in November.”

TCL has worked with Activision as a Call Of Duty partner since 2018. Under this new partnership, TCL will use key channels and touchpoints to “show how its display technology and award-winning TVs can make the game more immersive, and offer an unrivaled gaming experience.”

A TCL press release explains that by combining “Mini LED, QLED and up to 8K resolution with HDMI 2.1”, select series of TCL TV models offer gamers “120Hz high refresh rate dynamic compensation, reduced colour trailing, blurring, and judder, plus Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and eARC.”