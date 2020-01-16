Inspired By Professionals: JBL CLUB Headphone Series With Harman Tech

JBL has revealed its first headphone series inspired by touring musicians – the JBL CLUB.

Equipped with ‘legendary’ JBL Pro Sound, Personi-Fi and native voice assistance, the JBL CLUB Series marries stage-ready performance with advanced features designed for every day.

‘The JBL CLUB series is game changing. Music enthusiasts will experience epic sound made from premium materials that has been designed and tested by some of the top musicians in the world.’ said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN.

‘These three headphones leverage the most innovative technologies to deliver a legendary listening experience.’

The Series, comprising of CLUB ONE, CLUB 950NC and CLUB 700BT, are available in both over-ear and on-ear designed options, the series amplifies personal audio – whether you’re in a private session at home or traveling overseas.

In addition to epic sound, the CLUB series comes equipped with the intellifence of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant services and HARMAN’s new-to-market Personi-Fi technologies.

Once activated through the ‘My JBL Headphones’ app, music lovers can customise their own listening preferences as the app automatically calibrates the audio to the listener.

All three Bluetooth headphones are packaged. With 1.2m audio cable and microphone, and outfitted with full metal hinges for added durability.

The JBL CLUB Series will be available to purchase from the official JBL website and select retailers in Autumn this year.