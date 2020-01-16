B&O Launch 3rd Gen True Wireless Earphones

Bang & Olufsen have launched the third generation of their true wireless in-ear earphones – the BeoPlay E8 – making them more compact and more powerful than ever, while also improving battery life.

Retailing on the B&O website for €350 (A$565.54) the Beoplay E8 3rd Gen truly wireless in-ear earphones are available in black only and are expected to begin shipping on 14 February.

For an additional €150 (A$242.28), you can also purchase the wireless charging pad.

The 3rd Gen Beoplay earphones feature B&O’s authentic sound experience tuned by acclaimed sound engineers, with an added transparency mode allowing the user to better hear their surroundings with a single gesture.

Thanks to the use of AAC and Qualcomm aptX codecs, pure and clear wireless sound is all but ensured by B&O.

B&O also doubled the number of microphones in the earphones to provide better call clarity by focusing in on voice.

Sporting up to seven hours of audio playback, with an additional four charges from the included charging case, the Beoplay E8 3rd Gen earphones can last you a total of 35 hours.

The charging case also features wireless Qi charging.

Using technology from Qualcomm, the Bluetooth 5.1 enabled earphones to offer fast connection times and disruption-free playback.

With it’s significantly more compact design B&O’s key focus was creating ‘a better fit for a variety of ear shapes and sizes,’ with the hope of making them ‘feel less intrusive’.

The earphones include a single size pair of ComplyTM foam tips, with four additional silicone ear tips ranging from XS to L.