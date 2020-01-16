Bose Worldwide Retail Closure

Bose has announced the closure of 119 retail stores across North America, Europe, Japan and Australia over the next few months as the audio company finally comes to terms with the paradigm shift that is online shopping.

First opened in 1993, the first Bose US store was originally designed for ‘CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems’, according to Bose vice president of global sales Colette Burke said in a statement.

At the time Colette classified the move as a ‘radical idea’, with the global sales president applying the same description to the company’s eCommerce shift.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company will not reveal how employees are at risk but will be offering outplacement assistance and severance to those affected.

Closures will affect several stores down under including the Sydney Westfield Bose Store and the Bose Store Emporium in Melbourne.

130 stores located in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates, along with India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea will remain open.