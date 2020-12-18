Australian consumer electronics distributor Indi Imports has added audio company AUSOUNDS to its growing portfolio of brands.

AUSOUNDS, based in the US, is a premium audio manufacturing firm which designs accessible headphones and other audio products for music creators and music lovers.

AUSOUNDS explains their mission is to produce audio products with leading technology and superior sound.

“AUSOUNDS lead with purposeful innovation to master the perfect sound and follow with the customer first mindset to gain trust and loyalty,” Indi Imports said in a media release.

AUSOUNDS is led by CEO, Michael Chen, an Oxford Brookes University graduate with over 16 years of experience in the audio manufacturing business.

Joining him is CMO, Marcus Sanchez, a music industry veteran who has worked with large music and CE brands, including Audeze, Universal Music Group, and Monster Cable, and musicians such as Rihanna, Usher, Chris Brown, and more.

“We have a vision to become the music creators sound tool. There is no greater compliment than the creator of music to use our products to produce or reference their music. We will always strive to be the musician’s choice,” AUSOUNDS said in the release.

With this launch comes the brand’s first headphone line, the AU Collection, which is designed for music enthusiasts and creators to use in their everyday lives.

The first product to hit the market will be the AU-Stream ANC earphones, one of the first true wireless earphones to offer active noise cancellation (ANC).

The AU-Stream ANC also includes a 13mm Titanium driver that provides a unique powerful audio experience, True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an IPX5 waterproof rating, and a total battery life of 20 hours.

The latest AUSOUNDS earphones are available NOW in Australia through Indi Imports.

In addition to the AU Collection, AUSOUNDS will be introducing its High-Fidelity Collection, ideal for audiophiles and home studio referencing, at RMAF in September and its Pro Collection for sound engineers and studio use, in early 2020.