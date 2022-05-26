Ikea are getting ready for the launch of the upcoming ‘Matter’ smart home standard with their new Dirigera hub.

Matter is a new standard of automation technology that has been built in collaboration with major tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung. The new technology will allow devices of different brands and makes to interact with each other, improving the smart home experiences for all. Ikea has since said that it had been involved in the development of Matter.

Ikea have said that the Dirigera hub will make device connectivity for smart home’s easier by lowering “the threshold for people looking into setting up a smart home.”

The new hub is set to launch in October 2022, alongside an Ikea Home smart app. Ikea have also said that within the first half of 2023, they plan to add away-from-home functionality.

“With Dirigera and the new app, one of our focuses has been on strengthening and simplifying the onboarding process when connecting new smart products to the smart home,” says Business Leader at IKEA of Sweden, Rebecca Töreman.

“We have also added personalisation options, such as creating different scenes with pre-set functions of the smart products for all your different activities and moments in the home.”

Ikea are yet to reveal the price and local availability of the Dirigera hub.