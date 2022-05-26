Strong rumours are circulating that Samsung has plans to make a Galaxy processor for its 2025 range of flagship phones.

Business Korea first broke the rumours, with other outlets jumping onboard. Now Samsung has issued a response to the rumours, simply stating that “no specific plans have been made.”

Despite the denial, Business Korea, as well as Naver, claim Samsung will begin work on the exclusive chip in July, with the S23 and S24 the last to use third-party processors, most likely the Snapdragon 8-series.

Naver cites an unnamed Samsung official, who claims the decision was made by “top management for a long-term vision,” with a goal of “surpassing” Apple’s own chipset.