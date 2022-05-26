HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Foldable Phone Delayed Until 2023

Google Foldable Phone Delayed Until 2023

By | 26 May 2022

Google’s highly anticipated foldable phone continues to remain shrouded in mystery, and will likely do so until autumn next year according to reports by both supply chain analyst Ross Young and Korean tech publication The Elec.

This is not the first time the device has been delayed, as it was originally rumored for unveiling in 2021, but speculation pushed that back to the end of 2022.

Ross Young tweeted that he had heard from multiple surces in the supply chain that the device was delayed until next spring in the US, while sources with The Elec say it has been delayed purely because it is not yet finished.

According to previous leaks, Google are working on two designs, with a horizontal fold known as the “Passport”, and a vertical fold called “Jumbojack. Displays would be provided by Samsung, with the Passport boasting a 7.57-inch front display and a 5.78-inch rear display.



