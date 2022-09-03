HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 3 Sep 2022

Samsung Australia is currently exploring the concept of moving into the premium cooking market with senior executives admitting that they see “opportunity” in this market which is dominated by European brands.

Jeremy Senior the Vice President of Consumer at Samsung Australia claims that Samsung is currently exploring whether cooking appliances is a “logical extension” of what they currently deliver in the appliance market.

In the USA and Europe Samsung has had a lot of success with their cooking appliances with Senior agreeing that cooking is a “key component of any home”.

He said, ” In the cooking market there are different expectations, it’s a longer lead time and it is a consultative sale”.

“Moving forward we see it as an opportunity” he added.

If Samsung do come into the cooking market Senior believes that they can compete at the premium end of the market where the likes of Miele, Bosh and AEG have strong market share.

At IFA 2022 Samsung is showing an extensive range of cooking appliances.

“Our cooking products in Europe and North America is good and in Australia we are constantly looking at the market and which is the right product range to bring to market”.

Despite dire warning of more wet weather in Australia Samsung has no plans to sell dehumidifiers despite the health benefits and the fact that they are seen as an excellent way to eliminate mould caused by constant wet weather.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
