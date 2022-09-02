Expanding on their Odyssey range of deluxe gaming monitors, Samsung Electronics is set to unveil the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022.

The G8 marks the beginning of Samsung’s foray into OLED gaming, joining the ‘wider than ultrawide’ G9 and the flat G7 in the Odyssey monitor range.

Sporting a 175Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time and an ultra-thin 3.9mm, 34-inch display, the G8 has a spec list qualifying it as a competitive gamers dream. Combined with an ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution over a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curvature, gamers get a wider, more detailed view of what’s happening on the battlefield.

With VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certification users are guaranteed vivid and life-like colour and contrast, whilst a million-to-one static contrast ratio delivers even the finest detail.

As one company looking to embrace the inevitable future of the industry with cloud gaming, Samsung have fitted the G8 with it’s Gaming Hub, providing access to services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia.

Broadening the monitors horizons as a general entertainment centre, the Korean tech giant has also fitted the G8 with Samsung Smart Hub, allowing users to easily stream their favourite content from services such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime. Users can also enjoy free live content thanks to Samsung TV Plus.

Adding to what already is an incredibly immersive offering is CoreSync and Core Lighting+. Upgraded from previous models for the for the Odyssey OLED G8, the advanced lighting technology found on the back matches the colour on screen, expanding the immersion of the in-game environment beyond the confines of the display.

Finally, Samsung SmartThings, which has seen a major roll-out during the company’s IFA keynote press conference, will feature in the G8, allowing users to manage a connected ecosystem of devices from Samsung and it’s competitors. The result is a device that makes smart lifestyles simpler and easier whilst also being more energy efficient and eco-friendly.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is set for release globally before the years end, with local pricing and availability yet to be released.