Australia is set to get spatial triphonic audio technology and if what I heard at IFA 2022 is anything to go by, it could well shake up the market, because the speaker is seriously out there.

This new Syng speaker is set to appeal to those who want a cutting edge designed speaker whose sounds is up there with the best in market audio for the price.

This unique speaker is the brainchild of former Apple lead designer, Christopher Stringer who left Apple to design speakers and top end sound gear.

You can immediately see the Apple design ethos is in the DNA of this product that channels a bit of the Jony Ive-designed Harman Kardon SoundSticks.

Executives want customers to treat the speaker like a piece of furniture than the brutalist and often boring, tower speakers that a lot of dealers are selling today.

There is a single pole mount and the speakers can be ceiling mounted which I know my wife would have hysterics over as these speakers look seriously out there and you have got to be into look that these speakers deliver.

An industrial designer who during his 22 years at Apple working alongside Steve Jobs and Jony Ive, Stringer contributed to the design of the PowerBook, iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and he’s delivering seriously out their speakers where the management app is as good as the sound in what it can do and deliver.

Syng’s first product is a triphonic audio speaker that is set to be distributed by Melbourne based distributor Aqipa who demonstrated three of the speakers working together, the sound output is seriously good, the downside it’s very much Apple centric which is not a surprise considering who the designer is.

Syng who are based in Venice USA, are the first sound brand to deliver triphonic audio with Company executives telling SoundMag and ChannelNews that their initial plan was to create a fully immersive experience that puts you at the centre of your favourite music and entertainment.

If that was the plan, they have achieved this, the only problem now is that they have to sell both the design and the whole concept of triphonic audio.

The speakers are not cheap with a speaker set to sell for around $3,500 in Australia which is not bad for a premium speaker.

The speakers can also be used to create a home theatre experience however the only input is via a USB C port that allows one to sync a record or CD player.

Syng currently supports up to four speakers in a single room.

“It’s about transforming the stage from that stage/audience static experience that’s essentially just an image on the wall, to actually making the stage the square footage of your home,” Stringer recently said.

Syng has to get traction for this product quickly after the Company recently closed a $48.75 million raising and with rising component costs pushing up the price of their speaker.

investors include Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger, Lionel Richie and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia.

Syng’s products are designed for spatial audio first-and-foremost said a Company executive at IFA.

It has 6.5″ woofers and 8 drivers and a big selling point which I saw firsthand yesterday is the fast auto-adjustment of the audio via the app.

You can actually dictate where the speakers are placed so that you get the best natural acoustics.

The Syng offering is network friendly eliminating the need for cables, receivers, amps and universal remotes.

At this stage Aqipa management are set to concentrate on the specialist channel and one mass retailer who is going to need one clued up audio sales team to sell it.