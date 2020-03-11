HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Huawei To Take On Samsung S20 With New P40 Devoid Of Android Apps

By | 11 Mar 2020
With sales coming to a standstill in Australia and China sales slumping by over 50% Huawei is back again trying to flog a premium smartphone with an event scheduled for March 26.

The Company has informed media Companies that they are set to hold the online event to spruik a new P40 smartphone that’s intended to take on the Samsung S20 Ultra.

The Company claims that they will “Guarantees New Records” In Mobile Photography despite trying to fake the performance of the previous P30 cameras performance in Australia.

The new Huawei P40 Pro will have a “Second Generation Periscope Zoom Camera “. The company has confirmed to a ChannelNews representative in China.

What the Company is set to claim is that their new camera will be able to shoot images from 3Km away. The Samsung S20 Ultra already does that without any security risks associated with their devices.

Huawei said that new software will play a major role in the P40 series’ zoom capabilities. However, they have not said how they will overcome the fact that the device will be devoid of key Android features and applications because the Company is banned from using the Google developed Android software.

Like the Samsung S20 range the P40 will have new AI capabilities which the Company claims has “never before been seen” on a smartphone.

Another issue is that because the Company is banned from getting access to key US hardware such as Qualcomm processors the Chinese Company has had to resort to the Kirin 990 5G house brand processor for the new device.

The device will also come with a custom sensor with an RYYB filter.

The prior P30 Pro which retailers stopped selling in Australia, featured a custom IMX650 RYYB sensor.

Huawei has confirmed that they are adding ‘New Material’ options for the Huawei P40 line up with goats’ leather set to be an option.

Like the Samsung S20 Ultra the new P40 has a large camera bump on the rear.

A big weakness is set to be AppGallery access after Google stopped access to apps such as G Mail, YouTube and Google Maps.

The screen is set to be 6.7 inches.

