NetApp Snaps Up Cloud's Talon

By | 11 Mar 2020
NetApp Snaps Up Cloud’s Talon

SYDNEY: Talon, which first opened its doors in Australia and New Zealand two years ago, has been bought out by NetApp and will consequently have its software integrated with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Azure NetApp Files systems.

According to NetApp, the acquisition will beef up the company’s cloud data services portfolio, specifically its “Global File Cache” service for remote workloads.

“As we grow our cloud data services offerings … we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads,” said Anthony Lye, GM of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit. 

Talon has been selling in A/NZ since 2012 and in 2018 appointed former Symantec account manager Sean Scott as regional director.

 

