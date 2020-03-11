Samsung Researchers Unveil Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Samsung researchers have potentially found a way to increase the lifespan and safety of all-solid-state batteries, which would provide an attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

All-solid-state batteries support greater energy density than the widely used lithium-ion batteries but have faced used longevity problems, as the lithium metal anodes that are typically used in all-solid-state batteries are prone to forming dendrites (needle-like crystals that can develop on the anode of a battery during charging).

Researchers from the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology and the Samsung R&D Institute Japan have presented their solution – which has a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer as the anode – to Nature Energy, one of the world’s leading scientific journals.

The research team found that the addition of an Ag-C layer enabled the battery to support a larger capacity, a longer cycle life, and enhanced its overall safety. In addition, the Ag-C layer they used was very thin, reducing the anode thickness and increasing the energy density up to 900Wh/L.

The all-solid-state with Ag-C layer prototype presented by Samsun was roughly half the volume of a conventional lithium-ion battery.

This development could have a major impact on the way that electric vehicles (EVs) are manufactured and may help facilitate the expected boom in EVs. According to Samsung, the prototype pouch cell that the team developed would enable an EV to travel 800km on a single charge and have a cycle life of over 1000 charges.

“We will continue to develop and refine all-solid-state battery materials and manufacturing technologies to help take EV battery innovation to the next level,” said Dongmin Im, Master at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology’s Next Generation Battery Lab.