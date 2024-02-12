Huawei’s offices in France were searched by French financial prosecutors last week as part of a preliminary investigation.

According to Bloomberg, which quoted a justice ministry official, the probe is into suspicions of “atteinte à la probité,”. This refers to a term that could include corruption, misuse of public funds or influence peddling, among other violations.

Both Huawei and the French authorities have confirmed that the raid was carried out last Tuesday but did not provide any further details.

The company’s spokesperson responded by pointing out that Huawei has invested millions into research in the country. He also confirmed that a factory making wireless communication equipment worth billions will go operational in 2025 and provide jobs and value.

He said that Huawei has been in France for the last 20 years and has always abided by the law, and it will continue to do so; and will cooperate and assist French authorities in the investigation.

French news website l’Informe first reported the probe.

The company operates several research centres and a global design hub in the country.

Despite facing setbacks in recent years, Huawei has continued to collaborate with French mobile carriers for the deployment of 5G networks. It has however encountered restrictions imposed by the French government on its participation in critical parts of the country’s wireless infrastructure.