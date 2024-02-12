Tineco has released its new Floor One S6 Pro Extreme, which is a 3-in-1 smart floor washer that combines mopping and vacuuming with self-cleaning features.

The device was designed with enhanced suction power and mopping capabilities, able to pick up both wet and dry messes.

It’s equipped with a continuous fresh water flow system, an animated LCD screen, a self-cleaning feature, an eco-friendly mode, and dual-sided edge cleaning.

It’s able to handle tough messes and can be used on multiple hard floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile, vinyl, and linoleum.

The design, along with the patented iLoop Smart Sensor technology can automatically adjust suction, roller speed, and water flow, all based on dirt levels.

See below the key features of the Floor One S6 Pro Extreme:

3-in-1 Functionality.

Continuous Fresh Water: the brush roller exchanges dirty water for fresh over 400 times a minute.

the brush roller exchanges dirty water for fresh over 400 times a minute. iLoop Smart Sensor Technology: automatically detects and adjusts the cleaning process, including suction, roller speed, and fresh water flow. It also extends battery life.

automatically detects and adjusts the cleaning process, including suction, roller speed, and fresh water flow. It also extends battery life. Self-Cleaning System: automatically washes and cleans the inner tubing and brush roller.

automatically washes and cleans the inner tubing and brush roller. Convenient Cleaning Modes: Ultra mode transforms water into a deep cleaning, all-natural solution, killing 99% of germs in under 30 seconds. Suction Only mode helps clean without using water.

Ultra mode transforms water into a deep cleaning, all-natural solution, killing 99% of germs in under 30 seconds. Suction Only mode helps clean without using water. Cleaning Status: an animated LCD screen provides real time updates, and keeps the user informed each step of the cleaning process, regarding cleaning status, battery life, maintenance reminders, and cleaning tips. Once floors are completely clean, it will tell the user by changing the display from red to blue.

an animated LCD screen provides real time updates, and keeps the user informed each step of the cleaning process, regarding cleaning status, battery life, maintenance reminders, and cleaning tips. Once floors are completely clean, it will tell the user by changing the display from red to blue. Dual-sided Edge Cleaning: offers edge to edge cleaning for more coverage, and leaves no gaps when cleaning hard to reach places and corners.

See below the accessories that come inside the pack:

Three Microfiber Brush Rollers

Two Dry Filters

One bottle of Tineco Cleaning Solution

Charging Dock

The Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme 3-in-1 Washer is currently available at JB Hi-Fi for A$999. It will be available soon at other Australian retailers.