HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Transitions Away From iTunes

Apple Transitions Away From iTunes

By | 12 Feb 2024

Apple’s new Windows versions of the Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices apps will be officially launched this week, after originally being launched in preview last year.

The difference is the preview tag has been removed after the company worked with Microsoft to launch them.

These apps are part of an overhauled iCloud for Windows app, and have been designed to transition Windows users away from iTunes.

If a user already has Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices, then iTunes is now only required for listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

The new Music app offers access to the iTunes library, along with song and album purchases.

The new Apple TV app allows users to watch movies and TV series from their iTunes library, as well as provides access to subscription streaming content.

Apple Devices will allow users to backup or restore iPhones and iPads, along with syncing content to those devices.

Microsoft, who welcomed the launch, had been working with Apple on the apps.

Additionally, Microsoft rolled out iCloud Photos integration in Windows, providing users with the ability to link an iCloud Photos library to the built in Photos app on Windows 11.

These new Windows apps for Apple are only available on traditional x86-based PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

There is currently no news on whether ARM64 versions for Qualcomm-powered Windows devices will get these.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Plex To Start Renting Movies
Apple Releases Windows Versions Of Music, TV, & Devices Apps
Apple Creates New AI Image Editing Tool
Apple Wins Heart Monitoring Watch Tech Dispute
Apple Speculated To Strut Its Generative AI System In September
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Prosecutors Appeal Against Samsung Chairman’s Acquittal
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Dyson Unveils New Supersonic Hairdryer Model
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Amazon in Legal Storm for “Buy Box” Price Manipulation
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Tineco Launches New 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Huawei’s Offices in France Searched By Financial Prosecutors
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Prosecutors Appeal Against Samsung Chairman’s Acquittal
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Prosecutors have appealed a recent court acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who was charged with financial crimes related...
Read More