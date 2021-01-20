Intel has had a rough couple of months after parting ways with Apple and its high CEO turnover – and the embattled chipmaker is now facing another obstacle.

In his last few days as President, the Trump administration has hit Huawei suppliers, including Intel, with supply restrictions which means its license to supply to the banned smartphone maker will be revoked.

According to Reuters, the US government will also reject any applications to supply to Chinese-owned Huawei too.

The Department issued “intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license.”

Japanese flash memory chip maker Kioxia also at least one license revoked, sources say.

Huawei was added to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List in 2018, meaning the company was banned from US communication networks.

It remains unclear if Huawei’s restrictions will be lifted under the Biden administration.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull banned Huawei from Australia’s 5G rollout in 2018 over security concerns.

But in early January this year, the Chinese firm called on the Australian government to engage in a discussion about rolling out its 6G mobile technology.

Huawei Australia’s director of corporate affairs Jeremy Mitchell told the Sydney Morning Herald it was “very unlikely” Huawei will be allowed to supply equipment for Australia’s 5G network.

“The conversation we now want to have with the Australian government is what do we do when 6G or 7G comes, because like it or not Huawei or another Chinese company will be the leader in this area,” Mitchell said.