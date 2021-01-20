HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei Wants To Roll Out 6G In Oz, Intel Hit With US Restrictions Too

Huawei Wants To Roll Out 6G In Oz, Intel Hit With US Restrictions Too

By | 20 Jan 2021
, ,

Intel has had a rough couple of months after parting ways with Apple and its high CEO turnover – and the embattled chipmaker is now facing another obstacle.

In his last few days as President, the Trump administration has hit Huawei suppliers, including Intel, with supply restrictions which means its license to supply to the banned smartphone maker will be revoked.

According to Reuters, the US government will also reject any applications to supply to Chinese-owned Huawei too.

The Department issued “intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license.”

Japanese flash memory chip maker Kioxia also at least one license revoked, sources say.

Huawei was added to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List in 2018, meaning the company was banned from US communication networks.

It remains unclear if Huawei’s restrictions will be lifted under the Biden administration.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull banned Huawei from Australia’s 5G rollout in 2018 over security concerns.

But in early January this year, the Chinese firm called on the Australian government to engage in a discussion about rolling out its 6G mobile technology.

Huawei Australia’s director of corporate affairs Jeremy Mitchell told the Sydney Morning Herald it was “very unlikely” Huawei will be allowed to supply equipment for Australia’s 5G network.

“The conversation we now want to have with the Australian government is what do we do when 6G or 7G comes, because like it or not Huawei or another Chinese company will be the leader in this area,” Mitchell said.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Intel Hires Third CEO In Just Three Years After Losing Apple Deal
CES 2021: Acer Unveils Laptops With Latest AMD And Intel Chips, Plus New NVIDIA GPUs
CES 2021: Intel Introduces Four New Powerful Processor Families
LG To Expand Smartphone Range 2021, As Consumers Dump Chinese Brands
Huawei Accused Of Testing Racist Facial Recognition Software To Help China Track Muslims
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
Samsung Releases New High-Speed SATA SSD
Latest News Samsung
/
January 20, 2021
/
Arlo Launches New 4K Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera
Arlo Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
Netflix Hits 200m Users Worldwide
Latest News Netflix
/
January 20, 2021
/
Afterpay Shares Hit Record High, Good Sign For Online Retail
Finance Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
LG and Samsung washing machines have taken all the top spots in a ranking by US consumer organization Consumer Reports,...
Read More