Is Samsung Phasing Out The Galaxy S20 Series?

By | 20 Jan 2021
After the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 models, it seems the South Korean company is already looking to phase out the older S20 series.

It appears you can no longer purchase any of the models of the original Galaxy S20 series from Samsung’s website in Australia – it is only offering the S20 FE handset for sale through the official portal.

The S20 series included the standard, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, all of which are either listed as out of stock or ‘coming soon’ on Samsung’s website.

You can however still purchase these models through third-party websites.

The lack of stock could be a consequence of COVID-19 supply issues, however it is more likely Samsung isn’t rushing to replenish stock as the S21 models will arrive shortly.

Speaking with Channel News ahead of the Galaxy S21 launch last week, Samsung Vice President – IT and Mobile Garry McGregor said the production supply of Samsung phones didn’t waver during COVID-19.

“We are proud that our operation didn’t miss a beat in 2020,” said McGregor. “And this is considering Australia was in the top three Samsung countries for online sales and preorders.”

