HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Free Year Of Apple TV+ Extended Again

Free Year Of Apple TV+ Extended Again

By | 20 Jan 2021
,

Apple has extended its free one-year Apple TV+ offer for purchasers of new Apple products to the end of July 2021.

Announced in 2019, the promotion means anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac receives one free year of Apple’s premium streaming service. It was originally extended to the end of February this year due to the pandemic, but has now been extended again.

Customers with trials ending between February and June will now have the end dates pushed back to July, and annual subscriptions renewing in the same period will gain the extra months free of charge; additionally, monthly subscribers and Apple One customers will receive Apple Store credit to offset their subscriptions to July.

Apple TV+ currently costs $7.99 in Australia, meaning anyone who has been able to take advantage of the extra eight free months since October will have saved almost $64 on top of the initial twelve free months – for a total of almost $160.

Apple will notify subscribers of the new extension via email.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
The Death Of Face ID? Apple Tipped To Bring Back Touch ID To iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 Could Have Vapour-Chamber Cooling Tech To Limit Overheating
Apple Begins Testing For Foldable iPhones, Upgrades For iPhone 13 Revealed
Two Faced Apple Boss Talks Up ‘Responsible Behaviour’ But Fails To Mention Apple’s Shocking Track Record
Netflix Developing Spatial Audio Support As Apple Tipped To Be In Talks With Loewe TV
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
Samsung Releases New High-Speed SATA SSD
Latest News Samsung
/
January 20, 2021
/
Arlo Launches New 4K Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera
Arlo Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
Netflix Hits 200m Users Worldwide
Latest News Netflix
/
January 20, 2021
/
Afterpay Shares Hit Record High, Good Sign For Online Retail
Finance Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
LG and Samsung washing machines have taken all the top spots in a ranking by US consumer organization Consumer Reports,...
Read More