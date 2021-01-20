Apple has extended its free one-year Apple TV+ offer for purchasers of new Apple products to the end of July 2021.

Announced in 2019, the promotion means anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac receives one free year of Apple’s premium streaming service. It was originally extended to the end of February this year due to the pandemic, but has now been extended again.

Customers with trials ending between February and June will now have the end dates pushed back to July, and annual subscriptions renewing in the same period will gain the extra months free of charge; additionally, monthly subscribers and Apple One customers will receive Apple Store credit to offset their subscriptions to July.

Apple TV+ currently costs $7.99 in Australia, meaning anyone who has been able to take advantage of the extra eight free months since October will have saved almost $64 on top of the initial twelve free months – for a total of almost $160.

Apple will notify subscribers of the new extension via email.