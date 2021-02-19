HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei To Slash Smartphone Production By 60% In 2021

Huawei To Slash Smartphone Production By 60% In 2021

By | 19 Feb 2021
,

Chinese tech giant Huawei expects its orders for smartphones will drop by around 60 per cent this year, Nikkei reported Thursday.

The anticipated decline in smartphone shipments, which will drop from 189 million in 2020 to 70 million in 2021, is the result of strict sanctions against Huawei in the US.

According to reports, Huawei has notified suppliers that orders for smartphone parts will decrease dramatically this year.

The company has not commented on these claims and denies it is bowing out of the smartphone business.

During Q4 2020, Huawei shipped 32 phones globally compared to 56 million in the same quarter the year previous.

Huawei is hugely popular outside of the US and even surpassed Apple in 2019 as the number two global supplier of smartphones, however the blacklist means production is now far slimmer.

Search engine giant Google also cut off Huawei phones from Android updates in May 2019 and the Chinese manufacturer was banned from building 5G networks in countries across the world, including Australia.

Huawei is set to launch its foldable Mate X2 phone later this week in China.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Apple, Samsung & Huawei Race To Launch New Foldable Smartphones
Apple, Samsung Bought One Fifth Of 2020’s Semiconductors
Huawei Looking To Take On Sony Playstation & Xbox With New Gaming Console
Huawei GT 2 Pro Watch Launches In Oz
Apple, Samsung Lead Smartphone Market Recovery
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
Fitbit Products Now Sold At Google Store
FitBit Google Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Profit Soars By 86pc To $14.2m, Online Sales Double
Latest News Shaver Shop
/
February 19, 2021
/
What Will Sonos Launch On March 9, Headphones Or Speaker?
Latest News Sonos
/
February 19, 2021
/
Changhong ChiQ Spin Canstar Blue Award No Mention Of Violating Human Rights Claims
Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
More than 8.1 million household and business services are now connected to the NBN, according to the ACCC’s Wholesale Market...
Read More