HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Microsoft Office 2021 Coming Soon

New Microsoft Office 2021 Coming Soon

By | 19 Feb 2021
,

Microsoft has announced two versions of Office 2021 for consumers and commercial customers, with a release date slated for the second half of this year.

Many of the new features and upgrades to Office 2021 still remain under wraps, but it will have exciting additions including dark mode, accessibility improvements and XLOOKUP in Excel.

Both Office 2021 and Office 2021 LTSC will have OneNote available in 32-bit and 62-bit versions.

The upgrade is expected to roll out to Windows and Mac users in the second half of 2021, with a Windows preview for LTSC commercial customers tipped to land in April.

Office 2021 in Dark Mode

Other changes include Office 2021 LTSC dropping down to five years of support rather than seven and the pricing on all versions is increasing by 10 per cent.

Office 2021 will remain the same at $149.99.

The US tech is also planning to release a one-time purchase Office 2021 for those who aren’t ready to move to the cloud.

This week, Microsoft also introduced the next feature update to Windows 10, version 21H1.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
A Thousand Fingerprints On SolarWinds Attack
Microsoft Debuts New $149.95 Xbox Wireless Headset
Amazon, Bunnings, Tech Retailers Triumph In Online Traffic
MS Chief Urges US To Follow Aust. In Pay For News
Microsoft Wants USA To Copy Australia’s Controversial Media Code
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
Fitbit Products Now Sold At Google Store
FitBit Google Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Profit Soars By 86pc To $14.2m, Online Sales Double
Latest News Shaver Shop
/
February 19, 2021
/
What Will Sonos Launch On March 9, Headphones Or Speaker?
Latest News Sonos
/
February 19, 2021
/
Changhong ChiQ Spin Canstar Blue Award No Mention Of Violating Human Rights Claims
Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
More than 8.1 million household and business services are now connected to the NBN, according to the ACCC’s Wholesale Market...
Read More