Microsoft has announced two versions of Office 2021 for consumers and commercial customers, with a release date slated for the second half of this year.

Many of the new features and upgrades to Office 2021 still remain under wraps, but it will have exciting additions including dark mode, accessibility improvements and XLOOKUP in Excel.

Both Office 2021 and Office 2021 LTSC will have OneNote available in 32-bit and 62-bit versions.

The upgrade is expected to roll out to Windows and Mac users in the second half of 2021, with a Windows preview for LTSC commercial customers tipped to land in April.

Other changes include Office 2021 LTSC dropping down to five years of support rather than seven and the pricing on all versions is increasing by 10 per cent.

Office 2021 will remain the same at $149.99.

The US tech is also planning to release a one-time purchase Office 2021 for those who aren’t ready to move to the cloud.

This week, Microsoft also introduced the next feature update to Windows 10, version 21H1.