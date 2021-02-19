Apple and Samsung Electronics extended their lead as top semiconductor customers in 2020, according to Gartner.

Apple retained its position as the No. 1 global semiconductor customer in 2020, thanks mainly to the continued success of AirPods, special demand for Mac computers and iPads, and increasing NAND flash consumption.

“Increasing demand for mobile PCs and tablets due to working from home significantly drove the production of Macs and iPads through 2020,” said Gartner research director, Masatsune Yamaji.

Samsung remained in second position and increased its spending by 20.4 percent in 2020, due to weakened competition from Huawei.