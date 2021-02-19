HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple, Samsung Top Semiconductor Customers

Apple, Samsung Top Semiconductor Customers

By | 19 Feb 2021
,

Apple and Samsung Electronics extended their lead as top semiconductor customers in 2020, according to Gartner.

Apple retained its position as the No. 1 global semiconductor customer in 2020, thanks mainly to the continued success of AirPods, special demand for Mac computers and iPads, and increasing NAND flash consumption.

“Increasing demand for mobile PCs and tablets due to working from home significantly drove the production of Macs and iPads through 2020,” said Gartner research director, Masatsune Yamaji.

Samsung remained in second position and increased its spending by 20.4 percent in 2020, due to weakened competition from Huawei.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
As Telstra Rolls Out 5G Apple Starts Planning 6G For iPhones
Samsung To Reveal New TV & Audio Range On March 3
Apple iPhone 12 Mini Branded ‘Flop’ After Poor Sales
BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Apple Offers Free Repairs For Non-Charging Watches
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
Fitbit Products Now Sold At Google Store
FitBit Google Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Profit Soars By 86pc To $14.2m, Online Sales Double
Latest News Shaver Shop
/
February 19, 2021
/
What Will Sonos Launch On March 9, Headphones Or Speaker?
Latest News Sonos
/
February 19, 2021
/
Changhong ChiQ Spin Canstar Blue Award No Mention Of Violating Human Rights Claims
Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
More than 8.1 million household and business services are now connected to the NBN, according to the ACCC’s Wholesale Market...
Read More