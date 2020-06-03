HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei MateBook X Pro Lands at JB Hi-Fi For A$3299

By | 3 Jun 2020
Chinese tech giant Huawei has released its latest flagship notebook, the MateBook X Pro (2020) in Australia today, available from retailers including JB Hi-Fi for A$3299.

It comes as Huawei’s telco division continues to take battering outside China, following the loss of its smartphone Android license, plus 5G infrastructure security allegations.

JB Hi-Fi, Mobileciti and Huawei’s authorised experience store in Chatswood Sydney will also range the new MateBook 13 for RRP A$1499.

It comes after selected Huawei laptops were previously ranged within from Microsoft Australia stores.

Apple has recently released its new MacBook Air (2020) and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with entrants from Lenovo tipped to further intensify market competition.

Consumers who purchase a Huawei MateBook X Pro between June 3 and June 17 will receive a bonus pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 (RRP $299). 

A 15% discount will also be available to JB Hi-Fi customers who purchase  a MateBook 13 between June 3 and June 7.

With its “borderless” design, the Huawei Mate X Pro 2020 is its first-ever FullView notebook, and is aimed at business consumers and content creators.

Larking Huang, Huawei Australia MD (Consumer Business) claims the Matebook X Pro (2020) is its most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet.

The 13.9-inch device supports up to 3K resolution (3000×2000), and measures just 14.6mm thick. 

Claimed to be suitable for video editing and gaming, the laptop is powered by 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10510U and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250, running on 2GB GDDR5.

Further information and full product specifications are available on Huawei’s website here.

