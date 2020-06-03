Huawei UK Deal Looking Shaky
LONDON: The British Government is showing signs of reneging on a decision to allow controversial Chinese networking giant to participate in the country’s 5G roll out.
The decision was heavily criticised by MPs in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government and the US.
Now Johnson is saying the first step for any decision on Chinese telecoms company Huawei is for Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to finish its work on the impact of US sanctions.
“We do want to diversify the market,” the government spokesman said. “The first thing that we need to do is to allow the NCSC to complete its work on the impact of the sanctions, that’s ongoing.”