Home > Brands > Apple > Apple cuts China iPhone prices, closes US stores again

Apple cuts China iPhone prices, closes US stores again

By | 3 Jun 2020
SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has cut the prices of its latest iPhones in China, ahead of a major online shopping festival called 6.18, as the mainland economy seeks to revive from the coronavirus economic downturn. 

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE have all been discounted on Apple’s online store. 

On JD.com, an official Apple reseller, discounts are even more aggressive. 

On Tmall, users can buy an iPhone 11 64GB model for 4779 yuan or $669.59, down around 13 percent from its original 5499 yuan price. Other models are also heavily discounted.

The discounts come as Apple closes stores across US due to widespread protests and looting amid concerns for the safety of staff and customers.

The closures come just five days after Apple announced plans to reopen more than 100 US stores.

