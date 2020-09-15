Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has reportedly delayed the global launch of its forthcoming Mate 40 smartphone until 2021, following strained US tensions and its split from Android.

Disclosed by renowned tech leaker, Evan Blass, sources state consumers waiting on the new Mate 40 Series may not be able to get their hands on a device until next year.

Sounds like, if you’re waiting on the Huawei Mate40 series, you won’t be able to get your hands on one until next year… — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 13, 2020

The news comes after Huawei consumer head, Richard Yu, affirmed its commitment to its smartphone business, with the company set to release handsets with its home-grown Harmony OS next year, following its split from Google’s Android.

The Trump administration has barred Huawei’s access to many American vendors on cybersecurity risks and links to the Chinese government.

Huawei was tipped to follow historical trends and unveil its new Kirin 9000 chipset at its IFA 2020 virtual keynote, alongside a full reveal of the Mate 40 handsets – this did not happen.

Reports suggest the new Mate 40 handsets will still launch in China later this year, but global release will be notably delayed sometime after.

As previously reported, supply chain sources state Huawei has slashed its production orders for the Mate 40 by up to 30%, following trade tensions outside China and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.