Netgear has released what it bills as an industry-first 4G LTE modem with tri-band mesh wi-fi.

The Orbi 4G LTE Advanced WiFi Router (LBR20) is a tri-band mesh system with LTE-A Cat 18 modem technology, which makes it suitable for those without NBN connections, who live in rural or outback areas with limited options for wired access, or for people who need connections over shorter time frames such as at holiday homes.

According to David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for Netgear, the router can also provide an uninterrupted network connection as a fail over for smart connected homes and small businesses.

“Today, we are living in an era defined by our ability to stay connected, as many of us are working and learning from home.

“We have designed the Orbi 4G LTE Advanced Router to address this demand for uninterrupted internet access with its capability to provide connectivity over both 4G LTE as well as traditional wired network connections,” he said.

The router offers 1.2Gbps over 4G LTE Advanced and the high-performance tri-band AC2200 WiFi, and has the option to add Netgear Armor cybersecurity powered by BitDefender, as well as Circle Smart Parenting Controls, to the network. Its antennas provide up to 185m2 of WiFi coverage, extendable with Orbi Tri-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) satellites to create a mesh WiFi system.

The Orbi 4G LTE Advanced WiFi Router is now available in Australia for an RRP of $749 AUD.