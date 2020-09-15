HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook > Next Oculus VR Headset Will Feature 2K Resolution Per Eye

Next Oculus VR Headset Will Feature 2K Resolution Per Eye

By | 15 Sep 2020
, , , ,

Facebook’s new Oculus Quest 2 headset has leaked in a pair of videos accidentally uploaded to the Facebook Blueprint website, and will be the company’s highest-resolution VR headset ever.

The Quest 2 will feature almost 2K resolution per eye, 50 per cent more pixels than the original Quest. Additionally, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Processor with 6GB of RAM, and include up to 256GB of internal storage.

Like its predecessor the Oculus Quest, the Quest 2 is a stand-alone headset that does not need to be linked to a PC; however, it can optionally be connected to VR-enabled PCs for additional games. It features hand tracking for controller-less play in some titles, as well as Oculus’ Guardian technology that allows users to define a play area and warns them when they are approaching the edge to avoid injury.

The Quest 2 is lighter than the original Quest, and its controllers have undergone an ergonomic redesign; it also will feature 3D positional audio and be backwards compatible with Quest titles. According to Oculus, the new soft-touch strap will make the headset more comfortable to wear and easier to put on and remove.

The official announcement is speculated to take place during Facebook’s Connect developer conference starting September 16.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Oculus VR Headsets To Require Mandatory Facebook Account
Sony & Facebook Double Gaming Production To Meet Surging Demand
Strategy Analytics: ‘AR/VR To Take Off As We Adjust To A New Normal’
HTC Revenues Hit 6-Month High
Global Headset Shipments Surge
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Razer Fix Privacy Leak For 100,000 Gamers
Gaming Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2020
/
Nintendo Boost Switch Production To Historic High
Console Gaming Latest News
/
September 15, 2020
/
New Fitbit Can Detect Hidden Heart Condition
FitBit Fitness Bands Latest News
/
September 15, 2020
/
TPG, Vodafone Merger Sweetens NAB Network Deal
Communication Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2020
/
Netgear Marries Mesh Wifi With 4G LTE
Broadband Latest News Modems
/
September 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Razer Fix Privacy Leak For 100,000 Gamers
Gaming Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Gaming hardware manufacturer, Razer, reportedly exposed the personal data of over 100,000 gamers, with email addresses and phone numbers leaked...
Read More