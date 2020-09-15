Facebook’s new Oculus Quest 2 headset has leaked in a pair of videos accidentally uploaded to the Facebook Blueprint website, and will be the company’s highest-resolution VR headset ever.

The Quest 2 will feature almost 2K resolution per eye, 50 per cent more pixels than the original Quest. Additionally, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Processor with 6GB of RAM, and include up to 256GB of internal storage.

Like its predecessor the Oculus Quest, the Quest 2 is a stand-alone headset that does not need to be linked to a PC; however, it can optionally be connected to VR-enabled PCs for additional games. It features hand tracking for controller-less play in some titles, as well as Oculus’ Guardian technology that allows users to define a play area and warns them when they are approaching the edge to avoid injury.

The Quest 2 is lighter than the original Quest, and its controllers have undergone an ergonomic redesign; it also will feature 3D positional audio and be backwards compatible with Quest titles. According to Oculus, the new soft-touch strap will make the headset more comfortable to wear and easier to put on and remove.

The official announcement is speculated to take place during Facebook’s Connect developer conference starting September 16.