Huawei GT 2 Pro Watch Launches In Oz

By | 1 Feb 2021
The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, which will retail for below $500, is rolling out in Australia from today.

The $499 smartwatch features advanced sport tracking, professional health monitoring, two-week battery life and wireless charging.

Its spherical design, akin to analytical watches, is similar to Garmin’s line of health trackers.

The watch face is made of sapphire glass and has a harder, more durable, and textured exterior which is also scratch-resistant.

Users also have 200 customisable watch face options to choose from and the smartwatch offers 100 workout modes, with the addition of snowboarding and golf.

In the health space, the watch also supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate notifications, scientific sleep tracking, all-day stress monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) detection.

“HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro is the most ambitious representative of the Watch GT series,” said Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group in Australia.

“Every aspect of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro was designed and programmed with the highest level of care. The highly advanced health modes enable users to track their heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality and stress levels. Australians can feel assured that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro is the best smartwatch for the job”

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is available from today, February 1st, and can be purchased online and in-store.

Huawei already has a number of smartwatches available in Australia – including the previous generation Watch GT 2, the Watch Fit and Watch GT 2e.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
