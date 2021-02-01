Harvey Norman is funding free visits to Sydney Zoo for every Year 2 public school student in NSW in a partnership worth more than $1 million.

The free self-guided excursion program is open to more than 70,000 students, and will give them the opportunity to learn about conservation, wildlife, and Aboriginal culture. Schools can optionally add on Bungarribee Dreaming or Living World workshops at the cost of $4 per student.

Katie Page, CEO of Harvey Norman, said the retailer was excited about the new partnership with the “phenomenal” zoo in the heart of Western Sydney.

“Education is everything. We all thrive when our children have equal access to living, interactive environments that bring their curriculum to life.

“Year two boys and girls, no matter where they live in NSW, can be inspired and informed by the 2000 species of animals, indigenous cultural experiences, unique ecosystems combined with the diverse, expertise of the team at Sydney Zoo,” she said.

Harvey Norman is a principal partner of Sydney Zoo, and co-founder Gerry Harvey appeared on 7 News last night to promote the excursions program – saying it was the first time he had visited a zoo in forty years.