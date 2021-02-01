Chinese company Xiaomi has launched new wireless charging technology that claims to charge a phone from several metres away.

Dubbed Mi Air Charge, the “sci-fi” remote charging system uses a 144-antenna beamforming array to transmit millimetre waves directly to a device, which picks them up using 14 built-in antennas to convert them into electrical charge.

According to Xiaomi, Mi Air Charge can currently deliver five-watt charging to multiple devices from several metres away, even while the device is moving or has obstacles in the way.

“In the near future, Xiaomi’s self-developed space isolation charging technology will also be able to work with smart watches, bracelets and other wearable devices.

“Soon our living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, will all be built upon a wireless power supply design, completely free of wires, making our living rooms truly wireless,” the manufacturer said.

The Verge reports that the technology will not be commercially available this year.