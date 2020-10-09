HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Huawei ‘Clear evidence Of Collusion’ With Chinese Communist Party

Huawei ‘Clear evidence Of Collusion’ With Chinese Communist Party

By | 9 Oct 2020
, , ,

As Huawei moves to open more of their own stores in Australia while also spruiking highly questionable notebooks “clear evidence of collusion” between Huawei and the “Chinese Communist Party has been identified according a parliamentary inquiry.

In Australia questions have also been raised as to the relationship between Chinese nationals living in Australia and Huawei after claims were made that the Chinese Communist Party officials were putting pressure on individuals in Australia.

In the UK MPs claim the government need to bring forward a deadline set for the Chinese firm’s 5G kit to be removed from the UK’s mobile networks with many questioning in Australia why Huawei technicians are still being allowed to work on Telstra and Optus 4G networks.

What’s of concern in Australia and the UK is that the security risk Huawei is still trying to sell its 5G telecoms infrastructure to other Countries linked with Australia having invested heavily in the technology.

The House of Commons defence committee based its findings on the testimony of academics, cyber-security experts and telecom industry insiders, among others. These included some long-term critics of the company.

Huawei’s executives did not testify, although they did appear before a separate parliament committee in July.

hauweiya

The report cites a venture capitalist who claimed the Chinese government “had financed the growth of Huawei with some $75bn over the past three years”, which he said had allowed it to sell its hardware at a “ridiculously low price point”.

In Australia TPG and AAPT are still installing Huawei fibre routers into business networks a move which experts claim is high risk for these Companies.

Inside China, it’s alleged that Huawei had “engaged in a variety of intelligence, security, and intellectual property activities” despite its repeated denials.

“It is clear that Huawei is strongly linked to the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party, despite its statements to the contrary,” the committee concludes.

“This is evidenced by its ownership model and the subsidies it has received.”

In Australia, the Federal Government has banned mobile networks from buying new Huawei 5G equipment.

In the UK networks have till the end of this year, and then must remove any they have installed by 2027.

The UK committee says ministers should consider bringing the latter deadline forward to 2025 if relations with China deteriorate or pressure from the US and other allies makes it necessary.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
nbn logo and person
850 NBN Staffers Paid Over $200,000 Despite Crippling Recession
Consumers Dump 5G For 4G Concern For Telstra
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Brings Forward S30 Launch, Will Go After Chinese New Year Buyers
Optus Opens Two-Storey Brisbane Flagship Store
Optus Reduce Game Lag By 30%, Traffic Up By 75%
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series
Latest News Netflix
/
October 9, 2020
/
Android’s Sound Notification Feature Knows When Your Baby Cries or Dog Barks
Android Google Latest News
/
October 9, 2020
/
Google To Release Cheap Nest Thermostat With Hand Gesture Controls
Google Latest News Smart Home
/
October 9, 2020
/
nbn logo and person
850 NBN Staffers Paid Over $200,000 Despite Crippling Recession
Latest News NBN Co
/
October 9, 2020
/
Apple Trademarks ‘iPhone For Life’ Ahead Of 12 Release
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
October 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series
Latest News Netflix
/
October 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Netflix has scored the rights to stream India-based TV series Bad Boy Billionaires in an effort to boost more local...
Read More