HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Direct Online Sales Booming For Samsung, Profits Surge

Direct Online Sales Booming For Samsung, Profits Surge

By | 9 Oct 2020
, , ,

Samsung Electronics has seen profits surge after consumers flocked to buying direct from the Korean Company who has also moved to target value market spanning TV’s and smartphones.

Despite COVID-19 the Company has delivered one of its best quarters after pivoting its business in Australia and several other Countries toward lower-cost digital sales channels in the middle of a pandemic.

This has led to a surge in online sales which has seen Samsung offer a 50% discount in some markets for a consumer to buy direct.

Operating profit in the third quarter surged 58% on the year to A$14.75 billion, the company said last night in what was its strongest finish in two years.

Smartphone sales are believed to be the biggest contributor to the growth.

Samsung shipped 80 million smartphones in the quarter, up 50% from the previous quarter, bringing the company back to pre-coronavirus levels.

In places like the U.S., there are cases where the company’s website offers handsets at a 50% discount if the customer signs up for a loan and meets other prerequisites.

Samsung web sites were initially designed for showcasing products. Now the Company has expanded the chat features on the site to guide customers through to completing a purchase.

Samsung has also launched major campaigns offering generous discounts with Amazon.com and other online retailers, as well as with carriers and retailers such as JB Hi Fi who are generating a large percentage of their sales in Australia.

ChannelNews has been told that online consumer sales, of which their Samsung Galaxy range from a large part, accounted for 40% of all global sales in the third quarter.

New product announcements have gone virtual as well. Even when pricing in expenses associated with online sales promotion, “marketing costs were held down,” said a securities analyst.

The coronavirus pandemic spurred the shift online. “We will accelerate it going forward,” said a Samsung executive.

On Thursday, Samsung released the Galaxy F in India, a series geared toward online sales channels, this is a move that has hurt Oppo, Realme and Vivo after Indian nationals moved to buy cheap Samsung products over Chinese branded devices.

Equipped with three cameras, the Galaxy F is available for sub $250.

This price point puts the smartphone well below other flagship devices.

India is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, with nearly 50% of phones being purchased online due to the prolonged lockdown. Samsung appears to be planning to expand the phone to other countries based on the response from Indian consumers and the establishment of a new manufacturing automated smartphone facility in India.

In the second quarter, Huawei Technologies pulled ahead of Samsung to become the world’s leading smartphone Company, but they were quickly overtaken when US bans kicked in.

The Chinese heavyweight was hit with additional sanctions by the U.S and are now desperately trying to shore up the local Chinese market ahead of a major assault by Samsung next year.

Another problem for Huawei is that they are now unable to install updated Google apps on its phones since May of last year, its share in markets outside China has dropped off.

Huawei’s second-quarter performance was mainly credited to the speedy recovery of the Chinese market after the coronavirus outbreak.

The prospects of China’s Xiaomi Oppo, Realme and Vivo are clouded by product boycotts in India due to the deadly Sino-Indian border conflict.

In June, Samsung reclaimed the title of India’s top smartphone seller from Xiaomi, according to Hong Kong market researcher Counterpoint. Samsung has reportedly kept the crown for three straight months.

Apple usually announces its new iPhones in September, but complications in procuring components have delayed this year’s event. With both Chinese and U.S. competitors hitting snags, Samsung is free to rebound from the coronavirus impact, thanks to its successful online sales strategy.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Forecast Q3 Profit Up 58% YoY
Samsung Toys With RGB Light Strip Hinge For Next Galaxy Z Fold
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Brings Forward S30 Launch, Will Go After Chinese New Year Buyers
Samsung To Target 2 Million MiniLED TV Sales Next Year
Is Bixby On The Way Out As Samsung Cuts AR Features?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series
Latest News Netflix
/
October 9, 2020
/
Android’s Sound Notification Feature Knows When Your Baby Cries or Dog Barks
Android Google Latest News
/
October 9, 2020
/
Google To Release Cheap Nest Thermostat With Hand Gesture Controls
Google Latest News Smart Home
/
October 9, 2020
/
nbn logo and person
850 NBN Staffers Paid Over $200,000 Despite Crippling Recession
Latest News NBN Co
/
October 9, 2020
/
Apple Trademarks ‘iPhone For Life’ Ahead Of 12 Release
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
October 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series
Latest News Netflix
/
October 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Netflix has scored the rights to stream India-based TV series Bad Boy Billionaires in an effort to boost more local...
Read More