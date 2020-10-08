MSI has been forced to rap its own subsidiary over the knuckles after Starlit Partner was caught selling MSI-branded RTX 3080 GPUs for around double NVIDIA’s suggested price.

Users spotted MSI’s GeForce RTX™ 3080 Gaming X Trio 10G graphics cards for sale on eBay through Starlit Partner, an MSI sales subsidiary, for $1359 USD (about $1900 AUD). This is almost twice Nvidia’s RRP for the 3080 ($699 USD), and a $600 markup over MSI’s own $760 USD RRP for its model (the card retails for $1469 AUD in Australia).

At least four cards were sold at the inflated price before the eBay listing was pulled. In a statement, MSI admitted that Starlit Partner had been selling the cards, and that an error had given the subsidiary “access to inventory they were not permitted to handle”.

“Starlit Partner is an individual sales subsidiary working under MSI. They carry excess inventory and refurbished items and would not be given newly released products such as the GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards,” MSI said.

Customers who bought the marked-up cards will be offered refunds.

“Starlit Partner has been instructed to contact the individual customers who purchased these graphic card products and offer two options – return the product and receive a full refund, or a partial refund of the amount paid over MSI’s MSRP.

“Moving forward, MSI will enforce a stricter policy to avoid situations like this happening again,” the company said.

Stocks of the popular RTX 3080 have been scarce due to high demand, and NVIDIA has pushed back the launch of its lower-end RTX 3070 in the hopes of having enough supply to go around.