HTC Revenues Hit 6-Month High

Embattled Taiwanese tech maker, HTC, has notched a six-month high in revenues, following strong demand for its virtual reality HMD devices.

Revenues for the month of June surged 63% month-on-month to a six-month high of NT$649 million (~US$22.1 million).

June revenue is still down 55% year-on-year, likely hit by the economic and supply chain impact of COVID19.

Results are said to be bolstered by the release of HTC’s mid-range Desire 20 Pro phone, with virtual reality devices also gaining momentum amidst the acceleration of 5G.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes , industry sources expect HTC to further lift smartphone revenue in the second-half of the year, as it starts shipping its first 5G phone internationally.

HTC has continued to focus on its VR capabilities, releasing its next-generation Vive VR Suit package with applications for companies to support remote employees.