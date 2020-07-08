HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > HTC Revenues Hit 6-Month High

HTC Revenues Hit 6-Month High

By | 8 Jul 2020
Embattled Taiwanese tech maker, HTC, has notched a six-month high in revenues, following strong demand for its virtual reality HMD devices.

Revenues for the month of June surged 63% month-on-month to a six-month high of NT$649 million (~US$22.1 million).

June revenue is still down 55% year-on-year, likely hit by the economic and supply chain impact of COVID19.

Results are said to be bolstered by the release of HTC’s mid-range Desire 20 Pro phone, with virtual reality devices also gaining momentum amidst the acceleration of 5G.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, industry sources expect HTC to further lift smartphone revenue in the second-half of the year, as it starts shipping its first 5G phone internationally.

HTC has continued to focus on its VR capabilities, releasing its next-generation Vive VR Suit package with applications for companies to support remote employees.

