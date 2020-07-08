Stylish New LG GX Sound Bar Could Be Coming To Oz

LG has unveiled the new LG GX soundbar, designed to complement the brand’s award-winning GX Gallery OLED series TVs.

This soundbar has Dolby Atmos and DTX:S technology to deliver three-dimensional sound, and is Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through, enabling stunning picture and sound quality for truly cinematic home viewing.

It is also Hi-Res Audio certified, offering lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz with greater vibrancy and nuance. This produces detailed, natural sound when playing high-resolution audio files or up-converting conventional audio formats.

The built-in LG AI Sound Pro feature analyses and automatically applies the best sound settings.

Included with the LG GX soundbar is a subwoofer that connects to the bar wirelessly to distribute low-frequency base. These products can be paired with an LG wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately), to create an even more immersive sound experience.

On top of its incredible sound, the LG GX soundbar is designed to be the perfect visual companion to the artistically inspired LG Gallery OLED TVs.

It can either be mounted flush to the wall under the TV or supported using the included steel stand. The soundbar is the identical width and finish to the 65” LG GX Gallery TVs.

“We’ve seen great uptake with the LG GX Gallery OLED TV, especially with Australian consumers looking for a more minimalistic home entertainment set-up. The addition of the LG GX sound bar can add even more elevation to the viewing experience whilst still supporting minimalistic requirements,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia.

“Therefore, we are in discussion with our local retail partners and hope to bring this latest innovation to our range soon.”

Local pricing, availability and specifications have yet to be determined.