HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Big W To Range New Philips Computer Accessories Range With Stunning USB C 8 in 1 Hub

Big W To Range New Philips Computer Accessories Range With Stunning USB C 8 in 1 Hub

By | 8 Jul 2020
, , , , , ,

Microsoft and Logitech along with Belkin in the accessories market are facing new competition from European brand Philips who are best known for their TV and audio products.

Later this month Big W will start ranging a new Philips range of computer and smartphone accessories distributed by Tempo.

Among the new range is a stylish new 8 in 1 USB Type C Hub that overseas has been getting rave reviews from publications such as The Verge.

USB-C is a complicated standard, and if you’ve just purchased a new generation USB-C notebook you will realise that a lot has been taken out of the dev ice to get it down in weight.

Philips has come up with a brilliant product and like a lot of devices designed in Europe it is housed With the new generation of USB C notebooks you will most probably want an external hub to get back some of the ports you’re missing, like HDMI, Ethernet, USB Type-A, and SD card slots.

What Philips appears to have done is deliver a product that delivers 4K Ultra HD and Universal USB 3.0 for improved charging speed.

Also in the range are new keyboards and mouse as well as braided nylon charge and sync cables, some that are gold coloured.

There is also a Momentum wired gaming mouse with RGB backlight, 7 buttons and up to 6,400dpi.

Pricing for the range has not been announced.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Ayonz Banking On Eko TV’s After Retailers Drop Blaupunkt & Seiki Brands
Philips Cancels 3.8 Million Shares
New Philips 6000 Series 4K TVs Now In Oz
Ambertech Smashed Supply Issues Impact Both Sales & Profits
Philips To Get Out Of Appliance Business, Sale Sign Goes Up
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Announces New High-Power Audio Party Systems
Latest News Portable Speakers Sony
/
July 8, 2020
/
Microsoft Hones In On Android For Dual-Screen Surface Fold
Latest News Microsoft
/
July 8, 2020
/
COVID Cuts: Inventor Creates Vacuuming Hair Trimmer
Coronavirus Health And Grooming Latest News
/
July 8, 2020
/
TikTok Guarded Over Call By Parliament To Be Banned
Communication Content Industry
/
July 8, 2020
/
Motorola Makes Budget 5G Phone Debut
Communication Latest News Motorola
/
July 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Announces New High-Power Audio Party Systems
Latest News Portable Speakers Sony
/
July 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sony has announced three new models in its High-Power Audio Systems range, which are designed to be all-in-one party sound...
Read More