HP Taps LG Display For Foldable OLED Notebook Panels

By | 4 Apr 2022

LG Display is supplying 17-inch foldable notebook OLED panels to HP this year.

According to TheElec, LG will begin manufacturing the panels in the third quarter, with an initial order of 10,000 units.

It will be an in-folding panel, with 4K resolution, that folds from 17 inches to 11 when folded.

LG Display supplied a foldable OLED panel for LenovoThinkPad X1 Fold’s OLED panel in 2020, and has provided over 20,000 of these panels to date.

It also showcased a 17-inch foldable panel at CES earlier this year, which the company said supports stylus and touch, and was developed for tablets, notebooks, and monitors.

It is also supplying Apple with a foldable OLED panel, for an unnamed device.

 



