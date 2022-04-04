HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft’s Cloud Business Targeted By Antitrust Watchdogs

Microsoft’s Cloud Business Targeted By Antitrust Watchdogs

By | 4 Apr 2022

The European Commission is circling Microsoft’s cloud business and licensing deals, after four competitors filed complaints about the company’s practices.

The EU is now circulating a questionnaire to the company’s rivals and customers, which seeks to uncover these alleged anti-competitive practices.

“The Commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to foreclose competition regarding certain cloud computing services,” the questionnaire said.

The questionnaire asks if the terms of Microsoft’s licensing deals with cloud service providers allow rivals to compete effectively; if companies need Microsoft’s OS and apps to complement their own cloud infrastructure in order to compete effectively; and the structure of commercial terms for packaging and reselling Microsoft’s cloud services.

The European Commission has fined Microsoft A$2.4 billion over the past decade for antitrust violations.

“We’re continuously evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers,” Microsoft said of the potential probe.


664028

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Restructure Android Teams
Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Under Scrutiny
Microsoft Express Safety Concerns About Work In The Metaverse
Subscription Games Service Battle Ramps Up With New Xbox Game Pass Feature
Sony Launch Competitor to Xbox Games Pass
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Darren Simmons Quits Acer
Latest News
/
April 4, 2022
/
Apple Issue Warning And Emergency Update
Latest News
/
April 4, 2022
/
Norton Issues Warning Against Fake Phishing Scam
Latest News
/
April 4, 2022
/
Supply Chain Chaos To Last Two More Years: Toll Chairman
Latest News
/
April 4, 2022
/
Microsoft Restructure Android Teams
Latest News
/
April 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Darren Simmons Quits Acer
Latest News
/
April 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Darren Simmons the CEO of Acer Australia has quit to take up a new role which at this stage he...
Read More