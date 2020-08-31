HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
HP Reports Mega-Shipments

HP Reports Mega-Shipments

By | 31 Aug 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: HP Inc CEO, Enrique Lores has reported strong Q3 sales for the iconic hardware company saying; “We have never shipped so many PCs.”

HP has moved an unprecedented number of computers as people adjusted their lives to the remote culture accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, Lores said.

The company reported US$14.3 billion in revenue, well above estimates, but down two percent from a year ago.

Personal systems sales were up seven percent year over year while notebook sales were up 32 percent with consumer sales offsetting weakness on the commercial side.

