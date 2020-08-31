HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Even The Chinese Smartphone Brands Are Dumping China

By | 31 Aug 2020
NEW DELHI: Chinese phonemaker OnePlus has tapped its India research-and-development centre as the company’s global R&D base, set to become its largest research facility globally by 2022.

The announcement is significant because it’s an indication even local smartphone makers are concerned about tying themselves too closely to Beijing as the trade war with the US ramps up.

There is widespread concern within the technology industry about Chinese supply problems that came to light during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says its India R&D team will be involved in developing OnePlus 8 and Nord series of smartphones as well as related software.

The move is significant because other companies such as Taiwanese firms Pegatron and Foxconn have reportedly been considering expanding factories in Mexico to get around supply problems.

