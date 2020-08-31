HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > Webcentral Profits Plummet

Webcentral Profits Plummet

By | 31 Aug 2020
, ,

SYDNEY: Webcentral has posted a massive drop in its half yearly results of 1217 percent, following a customer dispute and deep debt.

Total net loss from continuing operations from its small-to medium-sized business unit fell to roughly $18 million in the red, down from the previous corresponding period of $1.6 million in profit.

The drop, according to documents listed on ASX was in part due to the selling off of its enterprise business, which generated a loss on sale of approximately $1.6 million.

Revenue was down 53.7 per cent to $21.6 million.

Not included in the reporting period however is Webcentral’s acquisition by the US-based Web.com for $12.2 million, with the deal to be put to a vote on 29 September.

Under this agreement, Web.com will refinance Webcentral’s existing debt facilities and repay all of its existing debt, priced at about $45.6 million.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Aussie-Owned Music Platform Snares $42M Raising
Bunnings & Officeworks Earnings Up 13%, Kmart Group Slumps
Harvey Norman Shares Up 7% On Sector Confidence
Cashrewards IPO Tipped After Sales Surge
Dicker Data Cross $1B Revenue For H1Y20
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Huawei Pulls Out Of Raiders Sponsorship As Consumers & Governments Snub Chinese Brand
China Ban Communication Huawei
/
August 31, 2020
/
Registration To Be Required For Aus Drones
Drones Latest News Legal
/
August 31, 2020
/
Acer Jumps Into SmartHouse Market New AI Powered Box Coming
Acer Connected Home Latest News
/
August 31, 2020
/
Rotel Pays Tribute To Ishiwata With Rotel Amp
Brands CD Players Integrated Amps
/
August 31, 2020
/
TikTok Could Shut Down In US If No Deal Reached
China Ban Content Latest News
/
August 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Huawei Pulls Out Of Raiders Sponsorship As Consumers & Governments Snub Chinese Brand
China Ban Communication Huawei
/
August 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Huawei have thrown in the towel on their Canberra Raiders sponsorship as hundreds of staff at the Chinese Company are...
Read More