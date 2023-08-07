HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HP Pushing Consumers Towards Wireless Printing

HP Pushing Consumers Towards Wireless Printing

By | 7 Aug 2023
HP are pushing consumers towards wireless printing, by placing a “no USB” sticker over a USB port on some printers.
Some users have found it funny that all they have to do is remove the sticker, while others are infuriated by the scam.
One customer urged customers not to give the company data through the cloud service offered.
“HP are such scammers. I posted about this very cheap printer before, which strongly suggests that there is No USB, only Wifi. When I first got it I figured out how to print over the network without using the app they try to bully you into downloading.”

“It turns out it’s even easier to print, just use the USB port they try to pretend isn’t there! No company is going to rewrite their firmware to remove the USB stack. It’s even more expensive to redesign the hardware to get rid of the USB port physically. They opted for the cheapest option, a little sticker.”

“They are just trying to store everyone’s documents in their stupid cloud service that some teenage extortion group is going to break into and leak one day. Don’t give them your data.”



