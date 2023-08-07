HP are pushing consumers towards wireless printing, by placing a “no USB” sticker over a USB port on some printers.

Some users have found it funny that all they have to do is remove the sticker, while others are infuriated by the scam.

One customer urged customers not to give the company data through the cloud service offered.

“HP are such scammers. I posted about this very cheap printer before, which strongly suggests that there is No USB, only Wifi. When I first got it I figured out how to print over the network without using the app they try to bully you into downloading.”